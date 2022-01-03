 Skip to main content
GARY DEAN STEVENS

Dec. 4, 1961 — Dec. 29, 2021

Gary Dean Stevens, 60, passed away December 29, 2021, from heart failure, diabetes and sepsis. He was born December 4, 1961, in Vancouver, Washington. He lived in Castle Rock and Kelso as a child before moving to Vancouver. He graduated from Evergreen High School. He spent four years in the Air Force and worked at Alcoa a few years, then started truck driving. He loved to bowl and fish.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Stevens; a sister, Sande Catania (Kim) of Amboy; and his mother, Patricia Stevens, of Toledo, Washington; and an aunt, Meretha Dunlap of Kalama, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Stevens; sister, Kathleen Stevens; brother, Jeffrey Stevens; and both sets of grandparents.

Gary was a friendly and caring person. We will miss him.

