Gary Arnold Styve

Nov. 29, 1941—Nov. 24, 2022

On November 24, 2022, Gary A. Styve passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Havasu City, AZ after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Wild Rose, N.D. to Oscar and Marie Styve. Gary graduated from R.A. Long in 1960 then from L.C.C. in 1963. He worked as a Longshoreman for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Dindy (Johnson) Styve; his sister, Sharon Skibba of Lake Havasu City; his daughter, Debbie Wickham; son, Gary B. Styve; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren of Southern CA.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Styve; mother, Marie Styve Braunschweig; stepfather, Frank Braunschweig, and his son, Samuel (Sam) Styve.

Gary who loved to spend time on the water boating or relaxing in the sun, was known by all his friends and family to have an infectious laugh and quick wit. He also had a great interest in old cars which he owned many. Gary was truly loved and will be missed by all.

There will be no service at his request.