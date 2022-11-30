Gary Arnold Homme

Oct. 11, 1949—Nov. 9, 2022

Gary passed away on November 9, 2022 at home in Kelso, WA. He was born to Henry and Gina Homme on October 11, 1949 in North Dakota. He was raised on the family farm until the family moved to Washington in 1957. Gary graduated from R.A. Long in 1968 and served honorably in the U.S. Navy.

He loved to bend your ear with embellished tales of fishing, hunting, golf and bowling along with his passions for cooking and grilling. Gary was a knowledgeable mechanic, salesman, store owner and jack-of-all-trades. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage with his tender heart, quick whit and stubbornness. Uff Da!

Gary is survived by his daughter, Tracy Homme (Janelle Brandt), son Luke Homme (Lynn), Granddaughters Kaylee and Brittany, Sisters, Alice St. Pierre, and Marlys Ericksen (Rod) and brother John Homme. Many loving nieces, nephews and friends. We will forever miss his gorgeous smile and those big blue eyes. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022. Officiated by Pastor Rick Nelson of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

The family invites you to join them for a luncheon in celebration of Gary’s life and sharing of memories, 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Castle Rock Women’s Club, 206 Cowlitz Street West.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to CHH & Hospice, P O Box 2067 Longview, WA 98632 or HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran In Need) P O Box 1914 Castle Rock, WA 98611.