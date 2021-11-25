April 1, 1937 — Nov. 8, 2021

Galen LaVonne Luchau passed away on November 8, 2021, at the VA hospital in Portland.

Galen was born April 1, 1937, in Bigfork, Minnesota, to George and Phyllis Luchau. He joined the Army in 1955 and served as an SP3 in Incheon Port, Korea until 1957. One night during his service, a crew member fell off a landing craft into the ocean. Galen dove into the water and saved the unconscious man. Upon his return to the states, he received the National Defense Service medal for his heroism. He was then transferred to Fort Monmouth, New Jersey as a supply sergeant at the N.C.O Club. While stationed there, he met the love of his life, SP3 Josefita (Josie) Casias. There they married on May 5, 1957.

Following discharge, they moved to Bigfork, Minnesota, then relocated to Washington. Here, he found employment in logging and carpentry, where he helped build homes in the area, then finished out his career as a heavy equipment operator. Galen had a passion for woodworking and was a master carpenter with an eye for perfection. He loved sharing his creations with family and friends.

Galen was a devoted family man and will forever be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Josie Luchau, of Castle Rock. He also is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Steve) Derrick, of Castle Rock; a son, Gene (Kenda) Luchau, of Kelso; grandchildren Dustin (Jennifer) Derrick of Peck, Idaho, Angie (Kent) Palmer and Lauren (Nick) Gallagher of Castle Rock, James Luchau and Aly of Longview, and Braxton Luchau of Kelso; great-grandchildren Cameron Palmer of Huson, Montana, Jacob and Ava Palmer of Castle Rock, Dakota and Avery Esparza and Avery Derrick of Peck, Idaho, and Isabel Gallagher, of Castle Rock; sisters, Nita Kaczor, of Grand, Rapids Minnesota, Tena Daniels and Charlene Mayo of Longview, and Sheila Michelsen of Woodland Washington; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Phyllis Luchau; and by his brothers, George Luchau Jr., and Roger Luchau.

A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Monday November 29 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. A reception will follow the service.