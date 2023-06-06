June 15, 1973—May 31, 2023

LONGVIEW—Gale Caldwell Luff was beloved by her family and friends and known for her sense of humor and infectious laugh. Gale was a small, but mighty soul, with a huge heart full of love and pride, especially for her children and grandchildren. In addition to being a mother and grandmother, Gale was an adored daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend.

Gale was raised in Kelso, where she attended Kelso High. She enjoyed sports including fastpitch and cross country skiing. Her years were filled with trips to Mt. Bachelor, singing songs around the piano, and many close family gatherings with extended family and friends, including both sets of grandparents, with whom she was especially close. Gale loved the beach, trips to Sunriver and Maui, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Gale was preceded in death by her Grandparents Floyd “Jim” and Bridget Van Fleet and Alan and Ferryl Luff. She is survived by her children, Blake Vossen, Brogan and Alyssa Vossen, and Brendon Luff, her six grandchildren, Parker, Braelynn, Emma, Paige, Payden, and Kinsley, her parents Monica and Ron Bell and Rex and Patty Luff, her brother Eric Luff and sister-in-law, Tara, her nephew Alan and Nieces Charlee and Ellie.