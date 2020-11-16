 Skip to main content
Gail Louise Champ - Devine
Gail Louise Champ - Devine

July 1, 1937—November 9, 2020

Gail Louise Champ Devine passed away in peace on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1937 to Edwin and Dorothy Fackender and grew up in Michigan before settling in the Longview area. Gail was a warm and vivacious woman known for her creativity and talent in photography, painting, and crafts.

She had four children when married to Buddy Champ: Lori (Roy) Garrison, Jeanne (Alex) McDonald, Artie (Lori) Champ, and Arley (Whendie) Champ. Gail loved her 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren (with one on the way). She has three surviving siblings: Lois Horner, Tom Fackender and Doug Fackender.

Gail’s children gathered and shared pictures and memories in a private service.

