1950 — Aug. 15, 2022
Gail Elizabeth Simmons was called up to heaven on August 15, 2022. Cancer developed in Gail’s body last fall and the spread of the disease took her from us too soon (age 72). She is survived by her family and many, many friends. Ron Simmons, her husband, lives in Longview. Judy (sister) and Tony Lepire live in Berkeley. Cory (son), Paula, Alyssa (14) and Knox (12) Simmons live in Marysville. Tyson (son), Amanda, Nolan (15), Ava (12) and Kellen (12) Simmons live in Vancouver. Gail was born and raised in Seattle and wass preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mary Bess Kelly.
Gail took great pride in the master’s degree she earned from Lewis and Clark College that allowed her to teach reading to students for 27.5 years.
Gail delighted in attending activities her grandkids participated in or baking with them at home, reading and learning, and traveling, especially to the beach with family. She enjoyed being part of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, classes at the YMCA, and a book study group. The family would like to thank the P.E.O. Sisterhood who provided meals and support to Gail and Ron when Gail’s health began to fail. We also thank the staff at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview for their amazing care for Gail during her last week.
If you wish to acknowledge Gail’s impact on your life, please consider making a donation to the Hospice Center in Longview in her name.
