Chris passed away January 18, 2023 at Longview Hospice, after a brief illness, with her children at her side. Chris was 74 years old.

Chris was the first of three children born to Robert “Ole” Peterson and Wanda Quick Peterson. Chris graduated from Castle Rock High School and married her high school sweetheart Tom Smiley in 1966. They were married 53 years until Tom passed away December 9, 2019. Chris worked at St. John Hospital for over 30 years, retiring in 2010. Chris enjoyed camping with Tom in their motorhome, gardening and reading. Chris’s favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren. Chris was a member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.