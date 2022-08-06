1929 — 2022

Frederick William “Ted” Palin was born in Seattle, Washington, in 1929, and passed away of natural causes in Longview, Washington, on July 31, 2022. He was provided exceptional care with dignity and love at the Canterbury Inn and at PeaceHealth hospice.

He was born to very young parents: his mother, Harriette Gallaher of Roslyn, Washington; and his father, Fredrick W. Palin of Canada. His parents had another child, his beloved sister Patricia, who passed several years ago.

His youth was spent in Seattle with a large close knit band of cousins. Cousins Red, Bob, Larry, Gloria, Lorna and Ted had incredible adventures he would talk about with great delight and joy. His father remarried and Ted was blessed with more siblings, Jim, Sue and Doug. He was so proud of his family and they all brought deep happiness to his life.

Ted graduated from Ballard High School in Seattle, where at 16 years old, he met the love of his life, his soulmate, Ruby, who he married in 1949. They enjoyed life together and shared a deep love for the outdoors, golf, tennis, skiing and fishing. They were blessed to reach their 70th anniversary and then sadly Ruby passed in 2019.

Ted and Ruby had two children, Michael and Deborah. Michael passed in 2006. Ted started a trucking business in 1952 after serving in the Navy in Guam as a SeaBee. He also served at sea at the end of World War II. He went on to great success, but ultimately joined a much larger company, Lakeside Industries. Joining Lakeside changed his life, leading to legendary lifelong friendships and grand adventures. They moved to Longview, Washington, in 1978, where he managed the Lakeside division.

Ted and Ruby loved Longview and were deeply committed to the community in many ways.

They were champions of the YMCA, Longview Community Church, Lower Columbia College and the Columbia Theatre. Longview enriched their lives with new friendships and new adventures.

Ted and Ruby had a wonderful life. They had a cabin on Mount Rainier and enjoyed sharing and showing friends hiking trails, skiing and incredible fishing trips. After retirement, they enjoyed winters in the California sunshine at Outdoor Resort, in Cathedral City. They were known in that community as the ultimate volunteers and as they departed after 23 years, they were honored with a day named after them.

Ted was a generous man, with a big heart, showing devotion to his friends and family and always sharing his good life. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah; her husband, Scott; and his grandson, Chaz.

A memorial service will be held at a future date in the fall.