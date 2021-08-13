Frederick "Rick" Eugene Chapman

January 22, 1950 — August 9, 2020

Rick was born in 1950 to Ed and Shirley Chapman in Longview, Washington.

A couple of years after graduating from Mark Morris High School, he met and married his sweetheart, Priscille Dawn (Brown) Chapman, who preceded him in death in July 2018.

After his long battle with MS, Rick transitioned from his earthly home to his forever-home in Heaven.

For many years, Rick was a great diesel mechanic with Cummins Diesel and passed his skills onto his son Nick, who has himself has become a great diesel mechanic. Rick also built two beautiful family homes in his lifetime before MS took him out of the workforce.

Rick always will be remembered for his mild manner and gentle soul. He is survived by his son, Nick; his three grandchildren, Cole, Brayden and Jackson Chapman; one sister-in-law; and two nephews and one niece.

He is free from the limitations MS put on his body and is now skipping and leaping on the hills of Heaven. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at Faith Family Christian Center, 38th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.