Frederick Crabb

January 11, 1949 – May 26, 2020
Frederick Paul Crabb, age 71, died May 26, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center in Longview, Wash. Frederick was born January 11, 1949 in Longview, Wash., to Steven and Alice (Krieg) Crabb. He resided here for most of his life. Frederick married Pattie (Jameson) Crabb on December 3, 1976. He was employed as a Laborer for 47 years at Longview Fibre and retired on April Fool’s day in 2015.
Frederick loved spending time with family, fishing, camping, beach trips, reading and volunteering at his church. He had a wicked sense of humor and was always ready to lend a hand. Frederick was always “game” for anything. He unconditionally loved his entire family, his church family and many friends at GFO. Frederick has left a hole in many hearts that can never be filled.
He is survived by his wife Pattie Crabb, son Paul Jameson, 2 daughters Rebecca (Wayne) Arnott, Cheri Pelley (Chon) and 6 grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later date at the Kelso 1st Baptist Church.
