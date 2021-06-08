Frederic Thomas Gaspro

March 4, 1945 — May 30, 2021
Frederic (Fred) Thomas Gaspro, 76, of Longview, Wash., peacefully passed on surrounded by family at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
Fred was born in Portland, Ore., and graduated from Franklin High School in 1963. In 1979, Fred, along with his wife and children, moved to Longview.
He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Louise Gaspro; his children, Ann and Jason Nelson, and Tony and Melanie Gaspro; his sisters, Gloria Meyer and Barbara Witter; his grandchildren, Brittney and Alex Martinez, Katie and Patrick Horsley, and Xander Gaspro; and four great-grandchildren, Calista and Delilah Martinez, and Hunter and Savannah Horsley.
A small, private service will be held to commemorate his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an American Cancer Society fundraiser at
http://bit.ly/fightcancer4fred or consider donating directly at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
