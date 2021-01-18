July 10, 1932- Jan 14, 2021

Freddie Lee Cothren entered this world on July 10, 1932 as Freddie Lee Rowland, the daughter of Vierce and Dollie Rowland. Freddie and her five siblings enjoyed a hardworking, loving and adventure filled childhood in the hills of Hayesville, North Carolina until Loman Cothren came along and swept her off her feet. Madly in love, Freddie and Loman married on March 13, 1950 in Hiawassee, Ga., and started their migration west. First to South Dakota, finally settling in Cathlamet, Wash., in 1962.

Freddie and Loman owned and operated two restaurants in Cathlamet for 20+ years; The Spar Café and Jims Café where she quickly cemented her reputation in the community as a hardworking, kind hearted, generous and friendly soul. Loved by many, Freddie never met a stranger.

Outside of work, she was an avid homemaker busy loving and caring for her five growing children. She was extraordinary in the kitchen, loved to bake and spent hours canning goods from the garden she, Loman and the kids carefully tended every summer. She loved to knit, crochet and sew and could often be found creating afghans, quilts and clothing for her children, grandchildren and others in the community.