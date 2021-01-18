July 10, 1932- Jan 14, 2021
Freddie Lee Cothren entered this world on July 10, 1932 as Freddie Lee Rowland, the daughter of Vierce and Dollie Rowland. Freddie and her five siblings enjoyed a hardworking, loving and adventure filled childhood in the hills of Hayesville, North Carolina until Loman Cothren came along and swept her off her feet. Madly in love, Freddie and Loman married on March 13, 1950 in Hiawassee, Ga., and started their migration west. First to South Dakota, finally settling in Cathlamet, Wash., in 1962.
Freddie and Loman owned and operated two restaurants in Cathlamet for 20+ years; The Spar Café and Jims Café where she quickly cemented her reputation in the community as a hardworking, kind hearted, generous and friendly soul. Loved by many, Freddie never met a stranger.
Outside of work, she was an avid homemaker busy loving and caring for her five growing children. She was extraordinary in the kitchen, loved to bake and spent hours canning goods from the garden she, Loman and the kids carefully tended every summer. She loved to knit, crochet and sew and could often be found creating afghans, quilts and clothing for her children, grandchildren and others in the community.
Freddie also loved to travel. Every summer she packed the family up for road trips to South Dakota, North Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio to visit friends and family. In her later years she enjoyed trips with her granddaughter to Hawaii, San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and most recently to North Carolina to visit family and attend a gospel music festival.
Freddie was deeply religious and had a very personal relationship with God. She was a strong Christian and belonged to the Oak Point community church for many years. The greatest loves of her life were her children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew her knew all about her grandchildren and their adventures. Freddie was loved dearly by them all and will be remembered as a happy, loving, hardworking, giving and sometimes ornery soul.
Freddie Lee Cothren is survived by three sons Donald (Linda) Cothren, Virgil (Lisa) Cothren, Loman Vaughn (Sandy) Cothren all of Cathlamet and a daughter Cheryl Turner (Jess) of Kelso, WA. Three sisters Christine Fischer, Canton, Ohio, Mildred (Mike) Rogers, Hiwassee, Ga. Ellen Ledford Marshall, N.C, one brother Steve Rowland (Joyce) of Hayesville, N.C., two brothers in law Royal (Patty) Cothren, and Drew (Linda) Cothren. Five sisters in law, Meredith (Rick) Claussen, Kathleen Malcolm, Viola (Ray) Clark, Brenda (Dan) Settelmier and Janie Walls. 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Loman Cothren, her daughter Dana LaFavor, her parents Vierce and Dollie Rowland, a Sister Ethel Mull and two infant brothers. Three brothers in law Gary Walls, Kenneth Cothren and Carl Cothren.
A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetary in Cathlamet, WA on January 20, 2021 at 1pm. A viewing will be held at Dowling Funeral Home, 45 Broadway Cathlamet, WA on January 20, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cathlamet Firefighters Association or The Wahkiakum Food Bank.
Cathlamet Firefighters Association PO Box 539 Cathlamet, WA 98612
Wahkiakum Food Bank PO Box 143. Cathlamet, WA 98612
