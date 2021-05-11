Freda Pearl Schill

March 1, 1937 — April 29, 2021

Freda was loved by her family and friends and will be missed. She is survived by husband John; and sons Darrell (Tammie), Alan, Philip (Evelyn), and Scott; eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Ema'Lee, Jordan, Vanessa, Elizabeth, Sarah, Carrie and Jesse; and four great-grandchildren.

Freda enjoyed spending time embroidering, gardening, canning, camping and taking trips to Disneyland. She also enjoyed watching John Wayne and other classic western movies, and spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren). She was a lifetime member of the Church of God in Cleveland, Tennessee. She loved to sing, especially hymns and enjoyed listening to country music.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Hastings Collier; and her father, Charlie Collier; her stepmother, Mary Terrel; her sister, Alice Davis; and other close relatives.

You have fought a good fight and finished the race. You are now with family and friends and we will think of you often!

A Memorial Service commemorating her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Longview Pentecostal Church.