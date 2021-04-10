Fred W Leseman

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. May 1, 2021, at 380 Mountain View Road in Kalama, Wash. A casual “backyard bbq” style dinner will be served with music and laughter as we honor Fred’s unique life. Fred passed away May 3, 2020, at OHSU in Portland, Ore., due to an illness. His obituary ran May 13, 2020, in The Daily News and May 16, 2020, in The Chronicle (Chehalis).