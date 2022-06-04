June 10, 1945 — May 12, 2022

Fred Thompson, 76, passed away May 12, 2022. He died at home in Kalama with his wife, Eileen, by his side. Fred was born in Homer, Nebraska, and moved to Kalama when he was 10 years old with his parents, Ted and Vesta; his brother, Robert; and his sisters, Eileen and Joan.

He graduated from Kalama High School and served in the U.S. Air Force before working at Weyerhaeuser Company in Longview for more than 40 years.

On St. Patrick’s Day 1972, Fred met Eileen Nusbaum, a single mother of six children. They married in 1974. He was instantly the hard-working and supportive patriarch of the large family.

Fred was very handy and enjoyed doing projects around the house, spending time with family, and caring for the many animals he officially or unofficially adopted. He was quick to laugh and could often be seen cheering on a grandchild at a sporting event.

Fred is survived by his wife. Eileen Nusbaum; and his children, Karin Bailey (Graham), Robin Willey (Greg), Chris Nusbaum (Melissa), Todd Nusbaum, Jay Nusbaum (Karla Zirbes) and Barry Nusbaum.

He also is remembered by his grandchildren, Nolan, Jade and Max Willey; Garrett and Emily Austin; Amy, Anthony, Matthew and Sarah Nusbaum; Will and Anna Nusbaum; and Tyler McIntosh; and by his great-grandchildren, Eric, Colt and Amanda. They all miss his kindness, generosity and smile. Fred also is survived by his sisters, Eileen Rosevear and Joan Dally.

Fred would have appreciated donations of any amount to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, and his family would encourage donations to Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview.