Fred Leseman

January 28, 1949 – May 3, 2020

Fred W. Leseman was born January 28, 1949 in Yakima, Wash., to Marvin and Barbara (Hoffert) Leseman. He was raised in Brookings, Ore. (one of 14 children). He completed high school early to enlist in the US Army where he served as a Crane Operator from March 1966 to February 1969 in Germany and Vietnam.

He loved the outdoors and worked as an equipment operator in the logging and construction industries for a variety of companies throughout Washington, with a stint at a gold mine in Alaska. For several years Fred also operated Flintstone Ltd Construction where he did site prep and septic systems. He retired in October 2015.

In June 1987 Fred married Karen Tompkins-Jones of Toledo. They settled in Castle Rock with sons Daniel and Christopher (from his previous marriage to Joyce Humphreys). Their life was never dull. With his ebullient personality and spirited humor, Fred always lived life on his terms. He had a penchant for nick-naming people. If you were his buddy, it was for life. He was fearless and never wasted time with regrets.