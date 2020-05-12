Fred Leseman

January 28, 1949 – May 3, 2020
Fred W. Leseman was born January 28, 1949 in Yakima, Wash., to Marvin and Barbara (Hoffert) Leseman. He was raised in Brookings, Ore. (one of 14 children). He completed high school early to enlist in the US Army where he served as a Crane Operator from March 1966 to February 1969 in Germany and Vietnam.
He loved the outdoors and worked as an equipment operator in the logging and construction industries for a variety of companies throughout Washington, with a stint at a gold mine in Alaska. For several years Fred also operated Flintstone Ltd Construction where he did site prep and septic systems. He retired in October 2015.
In June 1987 Fred married Karen Tompkins-Jones of Toledo. They settled in Castle Rock with sons Daniel and Christopher (from his previous marriage to Joyce Humphreys). Their life was never dull. With his ebullient personality and spirited humor, Fred always lived life on his terms. He had a penchant for nick-naming people. If you were his buddy, it was for life. He was fearless and never wasted time with regrets.
An avid fisherman and hunter, Fred was known for his smoked jerky and salmon. He loved boating, crabbing, clam digging, fishing trips to Neah Bay and Alaska and hunting in Eastern Washington and Idaho. For many years Fred was an Elks member and bowled in a league. He had a passion for his ‘55 Ford pickup. He was fond of the numerous pets that became part of the family over the years.
Fred was challenged with health issues and foot injuries that brought complications in his later years. He endured a difficult period of kidney dialysis following the loss of his right lower leg. On May 3, 2020 he lost his valiant battle in peaceful dignity at OHSU.
Fred was blessed with a large, lively family. He is survived by wife Karen and special dog buddy Daisy, son Dan and wife Rachael, grandchildren Hailey and Rylan, son Chris, siblings Shirley, Marlene, Ed, Ella, Linda, Mary, Rick, Lenny, Dorothy, Sheila, Helen and their spouses, Aunt Yvonne, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, a large extended family by marriage, and many wonderful friends whom he loved like family. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Michael and Roger.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date due to the coronavirus restrictions. An announcement will be placed at that time for family and friends. Cremation has taken place at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Kelso.
