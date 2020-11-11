Fred E Smith

November 15, 1927—November 4, 2020
Fred graduated from Kalama High School in 1945 and joined the Army where he achieved the rank of Sergeant 1st class. Fred met Bessie Sherman at a dance and six months later, they were married on February 3, 1950 and stayed married for 70 years.
He worked at Longview Concrete Company until retiring in 1989.
He loved to fish, hunt and go camping. Most of all, he loved to play his guitar and sing. He was known for his beautiful music and amazing singing voice. He was always very excited when the family could get together to play and sing.
He leaves his wife Bessie Lue Sherman-Smith, a daughter Judith Smith, Granddaughter Elisha and husband Dan of Anchorage, Alaska; a grandson Ronnie and wife Jorie Greenman of Stanwood, Wash.; a grandson Ryan Nemeyer and wife Kaylee; sister Cynthia Pardon of Fruitland, Idaho along with multiple nieces and nephews and nine great-grandchildren. Also, loved and was grateful for his—extended families, the Ray Family and the Flemens Family.
He is proceeded in death by son Fred Smith; sisters Lillian Ledbetter; Leona Pitman; Joyce Schadawitz.
He was a kind and loving man. His family was his pride and joy. He loved and adored them all. Fred always said he had a good long life.
There will be a graveside service on November 20, 2020 at 11 am at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Longview. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Longview and Community House.
