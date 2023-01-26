Fred E Richards

Aug. 9, 1930—Dec. 31, 2022
Fred Richards lived most of his life in Longview, Wa. He retired from Weyerhauser Company after 35 years of employment.
Fred met and married the love of his life Marie C Gipson in 1951 and had 3 daughters, Pam (Steve) Plant from Silverlake, Wa, Debbie (Bob)Spaur from Longview, Wa, Christina McGowan (Doug) from Castle Rock, Wa.
Fred and Marie worked hard together raising there daughters and building there life together. They so enjoyed spending time with family, friends, camp-outs and traveling. Fred and Marie enjoyed 66 wonderful years together before Marie’s passing in 2017. Fred always had a garden, loved woodworking, and just puttering in his treasured shop. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was kind and compassionate and loved his family. We are so blessed to call this wonderful man Dad, Grandpa.
Funeral Service will be held at Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park on February 3, 2023 at 1pm.
