November 19, 1935—March 21, 2020

Fred E. Bell, 84, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away March 21, 2020, at his daughter’s home. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice.

Fred was born November 19, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Philip William Bell and Erma Doris Perry Bell. He grew up and attended schools in La Grande and Ontario, Oregon. Fred graduated from the College of Idaho with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education.

In January 1978, he was sealed to Marjorie Carol Bell in the Oakland California Temple. Fred and Carol made their home in Rainier, Oregon, where Fred worked as a band and music teacher for the Rainier Oregon schools. He also owned an A&W franchise, owned and operated Fred Bell Photography, and was a home builder and drafter.

Fred was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed woodworking, music, cooking, and being a loving father and grandfather.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Carol Bell of Ammon, Idaho, son, James Brian (Lois) Bell of Clatskanie, Ore.; son, Eric Walter Bell of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Kari Lynnette Higley of Ammon, Idaho; son, John Philip (Alison) Bell of Eugene, Ore.; sister, Audrey (Dave) Bean of Meridian, Idaho; nineteen grandchildren and a great grandchild.