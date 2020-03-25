November 19, 1935—March 21, 2020
Fred E. Bell, 84, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away March 21, 2020, at his daughter’s home. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice.
Fred was born November 19, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Philip William Bell and Erma Doris Perry Bell. He grew up and attended schools in La Grande and Ontario, Oregon. Fred graduated from the College of Idaho with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education.
In January 1978, he was sealed to Marjorie Carol Bell in the Oakland California Temple. Fred and Carol made their home in Rainier, Oregon, where Fred worked as a band and music teacher for the Rainier Oregon schools. He also owned an A&W franchise, owned and operated Fred Bell Photography, and was a home builder and drafter.
You have free articles remaining.
Fred was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed woodworking, music, cooking, and being a loving father and grandfather.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Carol Bell of Ammon, Idaho, son, James Brian (Lois) Bell of Clatskanie, Ore.; son, Eric Walter Bell of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Kari Lynnette Higley of Ammon, Idaho; son, John Philip (Alison) Bell of Eugene, Ore.; sister, Audrey (Dave) Bean of Meridian, Idaho; nineteen grandchildren and a great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dick and Wayne Bell; and a sister, Marita Cuthbert.
Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27th 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Bishop Mark Marlow officiating. Services will be broadcast live to the general public at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
Condolences may also be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.