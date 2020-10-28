May 1, 1938—October 22, 2020
Fred Dee Nichols was born in Kelso, Wash., on May 1, 1938 to Dee and Mae Nichols. He attended Kelso schools and entered the Navy in 1955. He served five years on the USS Curtiss. Fred returned home after his service and began working for Weyerhaeuser. He worked there for 38 years before retiring in 1995.
Fred loved his family and spending time with them was the most important thing to him. Fred enjoyed doing his word search puzzles and listening to classical country music.
Fred is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sallie Nichols, a son, Tony Nichols, a daughter Cyndi (Bill) Ticen, two grandsons, Matthew Wilcox and Cory (Ashley) Wilcox, two great grand sons, Henry and Charles Wilcox, one grandaughter, Jordan Wilcox, two aunts, Colleene Armstrong and Trudie Nichols, a brother, Jess Nichols and a half brother, John Nichols, two special friends, Gary Adair and John Carr. Fred is predeceased by his parents, his brother Tom Nichols, half sister, Donna and son Terry Crall. If anyone would like to make a contribution in Fred’s name, please do so to Longview Hospice. No service is planned.
