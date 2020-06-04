Fred Chamberlain

Fred R. Chamberlain
August 10, 1930 – May 22, 2020
Fred R. Chamberlain was born in Pasco Wash., to Ralph and Francis (Rose) Chamberlain on August 10, 1930. Fred graduated from Kelso High School in 1948. After Graduation he joined the Navy for 4 years and served in the Korean War. After the Navy, he worked as a Longshoreman for 42 years before retiring in 1993.
Fred married his first wife Rosalie Tow Chamberlain in Longview Wash., in 1952. He remarried on June 8, 2009 in Elko Nev., to Patricia Busby Chamberlain. Fred was a proud Union man. He was a member of ILWU Local 21, he loved to play Pinochle and Cribbage, was a Seahawk and Mariner Fan. He enjoyed Nascar, hunting and fishing, and clam digging with his sons, spending winters in Arizona and spending time with family and friends. Fred was an honest, loving, kind, faithful and devoted husband and father. A loyal friend and gentleman.
Fred is survived by his wife Patricia Busby, four sons Fred N. (Nancy) Chamberlain, Scott E. (Teresa) Chamberlain, Stewart (LaDonna) Chamberlain, Dennis (Diane) Childers, daughter Pam (Wes) Sorensen, brother-in-law Vigil Bartley, sister–in-law Floetta Ashley, brother–in–law Stanley G. (Cindy) Tow, 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Fred was preceded in death by Rosalie Chamberlain, daughter Heather Chamberlain, parents Roy and Florance Tow, brother Dick Chamberlain, sister-in-law Nancy Chamberlain, Grandsons Dusty Childers and Rory Sorensen, Sister-in-law Donna Wilson ( Jimmy), Sister-in-law Dee Dee Bartley, brother-in-law Keith Ashley.
He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Memorial contributions can be made to Longview Hospice.
