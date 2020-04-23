Fred “Babe” Johnson, 83, of Longview, Wash., passed away in his home April 21, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Peg C., his 2 sons Tracy (Sue) Johnson, Kelly (Lucy) Johnson, his daughter Kim (Tom) Lefebvre and two bonus children Robin (Marc) Clarke and Rollie (Leisha) Reeves, as well as 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and his sister. Born July 3rd, 1936 in Longview, Wash. Babe graduated from R. A. Long in 1955, where he joined the U.S. Navy, he worked various jobs around Longview including Fibre and Reynolds Metals. He managed Longview Memorial Park for seven years. Living in the house on the hill at the cemetery gave him the best ghost stories. He was co-owner of Cascade NW Funeral Chapel in Kelso. Babe was a lover of animals, to those close to him he was known as the “Squirrel Whisperer”; he is preceded in death by the dog love of his life, Sam. He enjoyed fishing, golf and working in his yard. Babe was known for his vast knowledge of all things; he could give you advice on pretty much everything but technology. Babe was a lover of football; his teams were the Seahawks and the Fighting Irish. Babe will be remembered for his straight forward sense of humor and how he never met a stranger. His words to live by were family is everything and that things aren’t cheap, they’ re less expensive. A viewing will be held at Green Hills Funeral Chapel on Friday April 24, from 9am to noon for those who wish to bid Babe a fond farewell. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Babe’s name be made to the Humane Society.