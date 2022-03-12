Jan. 5, 1945 — Feb. 21, 2022

Franklin John Ball, 77, of Longview, Washington, passed away Monday February 21, 2022. He was born in Longview, Washington, on January 5, 1945. Franklin graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview. He attended Lower Columbia Community College and eventually received a physician’s assistant degree from the University of Washington. Frank was married to Norma Russell, who preceded him in death (1966-2018) and most recently Loretta Lott (2020-present).

Frank has had a wide array of work and life experiences. While attending LCC, Frank enrolled in the Naval Reserves as a medic. He served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1969 and earned a purple heart. He remained in the Naval Reserves from 1973 to 1994, serving actively during Persian Gulf War (1993-1994). After returning from his duty in Vietnam, Frank held a variety of jobs in the Longview area before graduating in the first physician’s assistant course offered at the University of Washington. Frank moved his family to Walla Walla, Washington to work as a PA. He would later move his family to Lakewood and finish his work experience at Group Health on Steele Street.

Frank enjoyed many things in life. He loved to fish and dig clams with his family. He also tried his hand at gardening and was very proud of his tomato harvest. But by far his favorite activities were barbecuing and camping. Frank belonged to Lokeko, the Good Sam’s Club out of Longview, Washington, and had taken extended camping trips across the United States, twice and to Alaska. He also loved to demonstrate his chef skills by hosting barbecues for family and friends. Frank’s zest for life and family permeated everything he did. He was always willing to help out and be there for family and friends.

Frank is survived by his wife, Loretta; his son and wife, Chris and Kathe Ball (Bonney Lake); daughter Andrea Dumon (Lakewood); stepson and wife Troy and Rika Torres (Japan); as well as his two granddaughters. Frank’s first wife, Norma; his daughter, Janelle; and two grandchildren preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Club House at Willow Pointe Loop.