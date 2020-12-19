Frank Roger Devones of Enumclaw Wash., passed away peacefully with family at his side on November 20,2020. Frank(Roger) was a 1976 graduate of RA Long. Frank served in the US Army 101st Airborne. He graduated from Central Washington State college with a major in Political Science/Military History. He worked for the Federal Government for Social Security until his retirement. Frank was an astute Military Historian. He was well known for his great sense of humor.