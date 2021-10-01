 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frank Edwards BoyEs
0 entries

Frank Edwards BoyEs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 28, 1940 — Aug. 29, 2021

Frank Edward Boyes passed away Aug. 29, 2021, in Shelton, Washington. He was born June 28, 1940, in Yakima, Washington, and was raised in Longview. He graduated from R.A. Long High School, Class of 1958. He joined the Army in 1966, completing air traffic control training. In 1971, he moved to Arizona and for many years worked as a successful contractor with the Bade brothers, who remained his lifelong friends. He later built and operated a well-known True Value Hardware with his wife, Barbara. Upon retirement they wintered in Arizona, and for 21 years summered in Hood Canal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and George Boyes; and his son, Steven. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; her son, Scott; and her daughter, Jenifer; his children: Robert, Susan, Justin, Christina and Jeff; both sisters. Joann Boyce and Patricia Boyes; 11 grandchildren; many Johnson family members; and numerous Leonard family members with whom he became acquainted as a young man.

A private celebration with family will take place October 6, 2021, in Longview. In honor of Frank, his ashes will be spread at some of his favorite locations.

As he said, “I had a great life, lots of friends, and great experiences.”

We miss you…We love you, Frank, Dad, Poncho, Whiskers and Grandpa.

Frank was very proud to serve his country, and is very supportive of veterans and defenders of our freedoms. Please consider donations in lieu of flowers to:

Gary Sinise Foundation: garysinisefoundation.org

Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center: 1005 Fir St., Longview, WA 98632

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News