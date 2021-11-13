 Skip to main content
Francis Smart
Nov. 7, 1926 — Oct. 12, 2021

Francis Lucille Smart, 94, passed away October 12, 2021, in her home in Kelso Washington. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 27, 2021, at the Kelso Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso, Washington.

