Frances Ruth (Kaiser) Rutledge

Frances is the daughter of John E. Kaiser and Ruth E. (Austin) Kaiser of Longview, Washington. She was a loving great-grandmother, caring sister, mother and wonderful mother-in-law. Frances is the mother of two children, her daughter, Tricia Rutledge (deceased), and her son, John Rutledge.

Frances is survived by her son, John Rutledge; her three granddaughters, Heather Herman, Tomie Issaac and Nathasha Pegg; and her nine great grandchildren, Raven Johnson, Cole Johnson, Scarlett Herman, Garette Issaac, Gabriele Issaac, Sophia Issaac, Ryliegh Strock, Soyfa Hill and Jaxon Hill. Frances was a former United States Marine and a retired telephone operator. In her retirement years, she spent her spare time relaxing watching classic westerns, sewing and embroidery, which she thoroughly enjoyed.