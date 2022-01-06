 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frances Ruth (Kaiser) Rutledge

May 9, 1942 — Dec. 29, 2021

Frances is the daughter of John E. Kaiser and Ruth E. (Austin) Kaiser of Longview, Washington. She was a loving great-grandmother, caring sister, mother and wonderful mother-in-law. Frances is the mother of two children, her daughter, Tricia Rutledge (deceased), and her son, John Rutledge.

Frances is survived by her son, John Rutledge; her three granddaughters, Heather Herman, Tomie Issaac and Nathasha Pegg; and her nine great grandchildren, Raven Johnson, Cole Johnson, Scarlett Herman, Garette Issaac, Gabriele Issaac, Sophia Issaac, Ryliegh Strock, Soyfa Hill and Jaxon Hill. Frances was a former United States Marine and a retired telephone operator. In her retirement years, she spent her spare time relaxing watching classic westerns, sewing and embroidery, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

No services will be held per her request.

