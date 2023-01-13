Frances I. Kayser

Oct. 22, 1937—Dec. 22, 2022

Frances was the fifth of 7 children born to Lucille E. and Elvin H. Johnson. The family moved to Castle Rock when she was 4 years old. Frances graduated from RA Long in 1955, the same year she married Melvin L. Kayser, Jr. They had five children before divorcing in 1982.

Upon retiring Frances was free to enjoy traveling, reading, computer games and seeking out new treasures at her favorite thrift stores.

Frances is survived three children: Mike Kayser, Kathy (Mike) Bates, Dan Kayser, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by two children: Melvin and Polly.

“When tomorrow starts without me, don’t think that we’re apart, for every time you think of me, I am right here in your heart.”

At Mom’s request, no service will be held.