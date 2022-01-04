Oct. 31, 1932 — Dec. 22, 2021
Frances Helen Geier, daughter of William and Katherine (Wentz) Mastel was born on October 31st, 1932, in Ipswich, South Dakota, and died at age 89 of natural causes on December 22nd, 2021, at her home in Longview, Washington, surrounded by family.
Frances was the 11th of 12 children. She married Pius A. Geier (deceased) on Oct. 20th, 1951. They farmed in Roscoe, South Dakota, then moved to Casper, Wyoming. In 1966, they moved to Longview where they resided the rest of their lives. Frances worked at both Fibre and the Longview School District, retiring in 1997.
Our mother was a strong, courageous and kind woman. Our family was blessed to have her. She loved her family and the Lord, and leaves behind a legacy of compassion and love to many. After nearly 29 years since her husband passed may they be rejoined in heaven.
Frances is survived by one sister Florence (Dolly) Dodd, all 11 of her children — Donna McCallum (Daryl), Richard (Margaret), Kathy Hanks (Bob), Gloria Marthaller (Martin), Dale (Cindy), Connie Leach (John), Jeff (Colleen), JoAnn Crayne (Jim), Ron (Janet), Jim (Marisa) and Joe (Joni); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also was preceded in death by two grandsons, Anton and Ben.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. January 7, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, Washington. Masks are required.
Donations in Frances’ name can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.