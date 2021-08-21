July 13, 1938 — Aug.5, 2021
Frances Charlene Preston (M. Manners/Lee/Briggs) died peacefully Thursday August 5, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Fran was born in Longview, Washington, to Charlene and Louis Preston. She attended and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1956. She worked in the medical field most of her life and retired from St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon. She loved spending time reading, gardening, traveling and sharing her infectious laughter with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Preston. She is survived by her children, Marc Manners, Melinda Manners, Erin Lee, and Sam Lee; as well as her grandchildren Tina, Tyler, Carter and Lola, and five great-grandchildren. She also has many friends and family who live in the Longview/Kelso area.
A small memorial gathering will be held for friends and family at Pioneer Lions Island on Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington, at 2 p.m. September 26, 2021.
Memorial donations can be made to the CAT Adoption Team at catadoptionteam.org or the Dove Lewis Animal Emergency Hospital at dovelewis.org
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.