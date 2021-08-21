July 13, 1938 — Aug.5, 2021

Frances Charlene Preston (M. Manners/Lee/Briggs) died peacefully Thursday August 5, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Fran was born in Longview, Washington, to Charlene and Louis Preston. She attended and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1956. She worked in the medical field most of her life and retired from St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon. She loved spending time reading, gardening, traveling and sharing her infectious laughter with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Preston. She is survived by her children, Marc Manners, Melinda Manners, Erin Lee, and Sam Lee; as well as her grandchildren Tina, Tyler, Carter and Lola, and five great-grandchildren. She also has many friends and family who live in the Longview/Kelso area.

A small memorial gathering will be held for friends and family at Pioneer Lions Island on Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington, at 2 p.m. September 26, 2021.

Memorial donations can be made to the CAT Adoption Team at catadoptionteam.org or the Dove Lewis Animal Emergency Hospital at dovelewis.org