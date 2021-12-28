April 14, 1938 — Nov. 10, 2021

Lifelong local resident Forrest Falter, 83, passed away November 10, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Vancouver, Washington, after battling Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and kidney disease for the last five years; and surviving COVID-19 early this year. Forrest Raymond Falter was born in Longview, Washington, to Percy Kenneth Falter and Irene Elizabeth Walsh on April 14, 1938.

Forrest graduated from Kalama High School in 1956. After high school he worked for Puget Sound Trucking, the Chevron Service Station on Kalama River Road and was a longshoreman at the Port of Longview. Forrest spent most of his career with PAMSCO of Longview, Washington, retiring in 1997 to enjoy winters in Palm Springs.

Forrest was in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963, stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Pensacola, Florida. Forrest was married to Daphne Ann Doyle from 1960 to 1973 and had three children. Forrest then married Joan (Jett) Nisbet in 1975, combining his three and her two children for a busy family of seven.

Forrest grew up on the Kalama River enjoying swimming, snorkeling, rafting and fishing. He passed on his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren by taking them on float trips down local rivers and camping around the state. One of our favorite places was Takhlakh Lake on Mount Adams.

Forrest was a humble, hard-working man who enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his friends and family. He was a fierce competitor playing poker, cribbage and many other card games. He and Joan square danced, golfed many courses in the Northwest, made beautiful stepping stones with stained glass, and enjoyed creating an oasis in the woods at their homestead on Pare Road. He enjoyed good humor and boisterous banter with family and friends. He had a great, hearty laugh.

Forrest is survived by his brothers, Dallas (Nancy) Falter and Ronald Falter; daughter Rene’ (Steve) Chadly; sons Kenneth Falter and Rodney Falter; stepson Alan (Amanda) Nisbet; daughter-in-law Terease (Norman) Nisbet; and grandchildren Ashley, Allison, Amelia, Olivia, Matthew, Rylee and Alex.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Beulah Jane Johnson; his wife, Joan Falter; and his stepson, Norman Kinsman Nisbet III.

Forrest will be missed; his absence will be deeply felt.

Cremation and placement at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to:

Cancer Research (https:/give.cancerresearch.orgonate) or

PeaceHealth Hospice (PHSW Foundation, PO Box 5146, Seattle, WA 98124

Attn: Home Health, Vancouver, Washington)

Arrangements were by Columbia Funeral Service.