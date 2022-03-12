March 15, 1927 — Feb. 21, 2022

Beloved mother and grandmother Fonsba Naomi Chamblee, 94, of Longview passed away Feb. 21, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home in Castle Rock.

Surviving her are a son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Kathe Chamblee; a daughter-in-law, Enid Chamblee; a brother, Porter Kell; and six grandchildren, Tracy Chamblee, Jeff Chamblee, Carrie Lynn DeSpain (Chris), Robert Chamblee (Pam), James Chamblee (Michelle) and David Chamblee (Jennifer).

Fonsba will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Longview Memorial Park. A celebration of Fonsba’s life is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20 in the Kelso Elks Banquet Room with a light luncheon. Pastor Marcus Truesdale will officiate.