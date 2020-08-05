You have permission to edit this article.
Floyd W Huttunen
Floyd W Huttunen

Floyd W Huttunen

May 20, 1937—August 1, 2020

Floyd W. Huttunen, 83, of Longview passed away August 1, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center with family at his bedside.

He was born in Floodwood, MN, on May 20, 1937, to Wayne and Lillian Huttunen. On March 22, 1958, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Salokivi) Huttunen. Three years later the young couple ventured out west from Floodwood, MN, making their home in Longview.

Floyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a legend on the river known as Fishin Floyd. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time at elk camp that was called the Vitamin R Inn. He made the best smoked fish and enjoyed canning his game. Floyd retired as a Teamster Driver in his fifties to spend more time on the river. He and Shirley would make annual summer road trips to Floodwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Shirley; a daughter, Kara Huttunen; and a great-granddaughter, Casey Ohlson-Huttunen. Survivors include four daughters, Kim Nelson (Jim), Danette Ohlson-Huttunen (Matt) and Mary Pedersen (Doug), all of Longview, and Sheri Hess (Tim) of Gig Harbor, WA; nine grandchildren, Tia Henthorn (Devin), Jimmer Nelson, Robert Ohlson-Huttunen (Tani), Ryan Pedersen (Brittany), Chace Pedersen (Chelsey), Logan Pedersen, Alex Pedersen, Arron Hess (Alisha), and Shannon Bruner (Colin); thirteen great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Makenzie, Carly, Wyatt, Logan, Kimber, Kennedy, Luke, Hunter, Ava, Myles, Luke and a great-granddaughter due in November; two sisters, Jane Warren and Carlene Jatkola (Sulo); and companion Evelyn Roddick.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 2067, Longview, WA.

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Huttunen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

