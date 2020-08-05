× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 20, 1937—August 1, 2020

Floyd W. Huttunen, 83, of Longview passed away August 1, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center with family at his bedside.

He was born in Floodwood, MN, on May 20, 1937, to Wayne and Lillian Huttunen. On March 22, 1958, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Salokivi) Huttunen. Three years later the young couple ventured out west from Floodwood, MN, making their home in Longview.

Floyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a legend on the river known as Fishin Floyd. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time at elk camp that was called the Vitamin R Inn. He made the best smoked fish and enjoyed canning his game. Floyd retired as a Teamster Driver in his fifties to spend more time on the river. He and Shirley would make annual summer road trips to Floodwood.