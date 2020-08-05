May 20, 1937—August 1, 2020
Floyd W. Huttunen, 83, of Longview passed away August 1, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center with family at his bedside.
He was born in Floodwood, MN, on May 20, 1937, to Wayne and Lillian Huttunen. On March 22, 1958, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Salokivi) Huttunen. Three years later the young couple ventured out west from Floodwood, MN, making their home in Longview.
Floyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a legend on the river known as Fishin Floyd. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time at elk camp that was called the Vitamin R Inn. He made the best smoked fish and enjoyed canning his game. Floyd retired as a Teamster Driver in his fifties to spend more time on the river. He and Shirley would make annual summer road trips to Floodwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Shirley; a daughter, Kara Huttunen; and a great-granddaughter, Casey Ohlson-Huttunen. Survivors include four daughters, Kim Nelson (Jim), Danette Ohlson-Huttunen (Matt) and Mary Pedersen (Doug), all of Longview, and Sheri Hess (Tim) of Gig Harbor, WA; nine grandchildren, Tia Henthorn (Devin), Jimmer Nelson, Robert Ohlson-Huttunen (Tani), Ryan Pedersen (Brittany), Chace Pedersen (Chelsey), Logan Pedersen, Alex Pedersen, Arron Hess (Alisha), and Shannon Bruner (Colin); thirteen great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Makenzie, Carly, Wyatt, Logan, Kimber, Kennedy, Luke, Hunter, Ava, Myles, Luke and a great-granddaughter due in November; two sisters, Jane Warren and Carlene Jatkola (Sulo); and companion Evelyn Roddick.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 2067, Longview, WA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.