1937 — 2022

Floyd Arthur Steen Jr., 84, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away peacefully May 24, 2022. Floyd was born November 23, 1937, to Floyd and Alice Steen in Longview, Washington. After graduating from R.A. Long High School in 1956, he went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jeanne Foutch, in 1957, and had two daughters, Pama and Lynda. He was preceded in death by Barbara on February 2, 2000. Floyd got remarried in 2004, to Norma J. Brackins.

After being a “stay-at-home dad” in the first couple of years after marrying Barbara, he landed his first job in the produce department of a local grocery store in Longview. This kickstarted a long and successful career in grocery store operations, from which he retired in 1989. In addition to his career success, Floyd put his family first and was a dedicated father, friend and community member (once awarded “Best Float Driver Ever”) and enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special family memories include Christmases spent together where he would supply several delicacies enjoyed by his grandchildren including homemade mini-cherry cheesecakes, a tradition he continued after the loss of his first wife.

Floyd was passionate about travel, golf, and was a landscape design enthusiast. He spent most of his retirement traveling, golfing, caring for the yard at the family home, and helping his neighbors.

Floyd also was predeceased by his brother, Robert Steen; his great-uncle, Hugh Everhart; and his son-in-law, Frank Joyner. Floyd leaves behind his wife, Norma; daughters Pama Joyner and Lynda Renz with her husband, Bill; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10, 2022, at Frenchman’s Bar Regional Park in Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest planting a favorite flower, bush or tree in his memory.