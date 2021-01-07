 Skip to main content
Floyd A. Rosevear
August 26, 1938—November 18, 2020

Floyd A. Rosevear passed away of cancer at the Veterans Hospital in Vancouver Wash., on November 18, 2020. He was born August 29, 1938 to George and Gertrude Rosevear. Floyd served in the army for 13 years. He worked as a truck driver for Swanson Bark. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his pastime.

Floyd is survived by his brother, Neil Rosevear, sister Sandra Durgelough, nephews Jeff, Alan and Raymond, nieces Sharon, Susie, Shirley and Vickie.

