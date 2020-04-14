Felicia Conley

Felicia Barbara Conley, 58 was born on June 16, 1961 in Walnut Creek, Calif., to Keith and Skeets Clayburg. They moved to Longview Wash., in Oct of 1968. She graduated at RA Long High School in 1979. During her Junior and senior year she was a foreign exchange student in Brazil. She went on to graduate from Evergreen State College in Olympia in 1987 with a BA in Arts.

She went to work at different jobs until 1992 where she opened her own Tattoo shop in Tumwater called Storybook Tattoo. She closed her shop and came back to Longview in the spring of 2010. She went to work at American Workforce Group, and started working for the school district. She was teaching special need kids at Mint Valley Elementary School where she passed away. The kids were very special to her. Felicia was a daughter who was always there for her parents and all her many friends. She will be greatly missed.