Aug. 11, 1936 — Dec. 5, 2021
Faye A. Gerdlund, 85 of Kelso, Washington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
She was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Brattleboro, Vermont, to the late Reginald and Ruth Johnson.
She married Alvin Nendel on June 13, 1954. They raised five children together and were married until his death Sept. 10, 1999.
She met Leroy Gerdlund in the spring of 2002 and they married on July 12, 2002, and lived happily together until he passed away on April 27, 2021.
Faye volunteered at the Kelso police and fire departments and was active in her church.
Survivors include a sister Kasy Fisher (Michael); her children, Sydney Patterson (Charlie), Richard Nendel (Maureen), Kirk Nendel (Mison), Monti Nenel (Jolene) and Lisa Marty(Don); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8, 2022, at Grace Bible Fellowship, 300 S. 10th Ave., Kelso, Washington, 98626.
