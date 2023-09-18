Mar. 13, 1944—Aug. 19, 2023

LONGVIEW—Evert LeRoy Atkinson went to be with his Lord on August 19, 2023 after many years of battling Parkinson’s Disease. He was 79. Evert was born March 13, 1944 in Fort Lewis, WA to Evert Sr. and Otila (Castillo) Atkinson. As a result of difficulties giving birth, Evert’s mother suffered significant brain damage and was confined to care facilities for the rest of her life. Consequently Evert was raised by his maternal grandparents, Frederico and Maria Beltran Castillo in Sacramento, CA. His cousin Estela was like a sister to him throughout his life. His father later remarried and started a second family. As a child, his Spanish-speaking grandparents sent him to an English-speaking Methodist Church where he learned about the love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ and accepted Him as Savior. Later he became a member of Meadowview Bible Church where several godly men had a great influence on his life.

In 1962 Evert graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento and went on to attend Sacramento City College. He felt led to serve Jesus Christ as a pastor, and went to Briercrest Bible Institute in Caronport, Saskatchewan, Canada to prepare for the ministry. There he met his future bride, Gloria Gereau. They were married July 29, 1967 in Wausau, WI. After graduation from Briercrest in 1968, Evert was ordained by Meadowview Bible Church in 1969. He pastored six months in Ulm, MT before moving to Renton, WA where he pastored Hazelwood Bible Church. They were later active in Highlands Community Church in Renton. In 1972 Evert was called to pastor Coal Creek Church in Longview, WA. He ministered there for the next 46 years until forced to retire in 2018 due to Parkinson’s Disease. His love of the Word of God and gracious spirit blessed the lives of many people over those years.

Evert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria; daughter, Maria (Jeff) Mann; son, Peter (Jeannie) Atkinson; daughter, Rebekah Atkinson; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also by his close cousin, Estela Vasquez, and half-siblings, Earl (Beth) Atkinson, Elaine Gatlin, and Lyle (Karen) Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frederico and Maria Beltran Castillo, a baby brother and his parents, Otila and Evert Atkinson Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 Saturday, September 30 at Calvary Community Church in Longview, WA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to The Gideons, The Villager Assisted Living in Castle Rock, WA or the Parkinson’s Foundation.