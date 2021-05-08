January 11, 1938 — April 25, 2021

Everett Dale Steele, 83, passed away peacefully in Castle Rock, Washington, on April 25, 2021. He moved from Alva, Oklahoma, at the age of 4, along with his family, and made Castle Rock his home.

He built his career working at Weyerhaeuser for 35 years. He loved the outdoors, being a farmer, working with cattle and his family.

He is survived by his wife, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.