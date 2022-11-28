Evelyn L. (Kindell) Spahn

May 30, 1936—Nov. 7, 2022

Evelyn was born to James and Edna (Larkin) Kindell on May 30, 1936. She passed away on November 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the third of eight siblings.

Evelyn graduated in 1954 as Valedictorian of her class from Pe Ell High School. She married Robert (Bob) Spahn and they made their home in Kelso. They were married 32 years until Bob passed away in 1989. Evelyn worked as a legal assistant for her son-in-law for several years until her retirement. Evelyn’s greatest joy was spending time with her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was also very active in her church, Kelso First Baptist, where she was a member for 58 years. Evelyn spent the last several years of her life at Campus Towers where she made many friends.

Evelyn was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her kids: Julie (Greg) Churchill, Robin Spahn, Brenda (Chuck) Angelico, and Jim (Kerry) Spahn. Evelyn has 9 grandkids, and 15 great-grandkids. She is also survived by her brother Steve Kindell, sister Kathy (Greg) Kim and numerous nieces and nephews. A family graveside service has already been held.

A memorial service is scheduled for December 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Kelso First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kelso First Baptist FISH Program.