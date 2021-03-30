 Skip to main content
Evelyn J. Smith
Evelyn J. Smith

February 15, 1934 — March 24, 2021

Evelyn died peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2021. A Mass at St. Rose Catholic Church will be held in her honor on April 14, 2021. Please visit www.LongviewMemorialPark.com for full obituary.

