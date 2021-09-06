Nov. 12, 1924 — Aug. 31, 2021
Eva M. Brackett was born Nov. 12, 1924, in Tilton, Iowa, to Frederick F. and Ellen E. Wainwright and passed away Aug. 31, 2021, in Longview, Washington.
Eva graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She met her future husband, Robert M. Brackett, while teaching in Webster City, Iowa. They married in Tilton, Iowa, on June 7, 1952. They had three children and after several moves to follow Robert’s career in ministry, they moved to Longview in 1973. They left several more times and returned permanently in 1998.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, her parents, a brother and a sister. She is survived by sons Jerry (Roxanne) Brackett and Richard (Cheryl) Brackett, daughter Kathy (Dan) Sauer, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.
Eva enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafting, reading, and fishing. She spent many hours playing games with the grandkids. Eva had a quiet spirit, always a positive outlook and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her kindness, patience and love for others were always evident.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2021, at Exodus Church, 2746 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, Washington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Community Home Health & Hospice or to Exodus Church.
