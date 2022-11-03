 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eva Lee Potter

  • 0
Eva Lee Potter

March 26, 1932 — Oct. 30, 2022

Eva Lee Potter left us Sunday, October 30, 2022, to be with her Lord as well as her husband, Glenn H. Potter; a younger brother; two sisters; and her parents, Dan and Ella Hillhouse.

For 21 years Eva was an Army wife, raising two children, Neal and Glenda, while she sometimes worked to support the family. She retired from the financial office of the Longview School District to travel the world with Glenn. Eva loved her church families and was loved in return. She will be missed.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How having a baby changes your body

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News