Eva Lee Potter left us Sunday, October 30, 2022, to be with her Lord as well as her husband, Glenn H. Potter; a younger brother; two sisters; and her parents, Dan and Ella Hillhouse.

For 21 years Eva was an Army wife, raising two children, Neal and Glenda, while she sometimes worked to support the family. She retired from the financial office of the Longview School District to travel the world with Glenn. Eva loved her church families and was loved in return. She will be missed.