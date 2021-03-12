December 11, 1928—February 17, 2021

Eva Jane Imler passed away February 17, 2021. She was laid to rest at Grand Mound Cemetery in Rochester, Wash.

Eva was born to James and Maude Annett, being the younger sister of Angeline Turner and Geraldine Krall. Eva suffered a stroke in 2008 robbing her of her speech. Living at home, cared for by her son Dee for 10 years, Eva was forced to be placed in a long term care facility in Longview in 2018.

Eva enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, cake decorating and wood working. Eva was self taught and played by ear on the piano, accordion and violin in which she received multiple awards while playing for the Cowlitz Valley Old Time Fiddlers Association from 1985-1989. Eva also enjoyed reading her Bible.

Eva is survived by her son Dee Whitten, daughters Donna Hardey , Joan Shay and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.