April 4, 1928 — Aug. 12, 2020
Longtime Longview Resident, Eva B. Davis, age 92, died peacefully on August 12, 2020, in Renton, Wash., with family by her side. She is survived by her four children, Carol Ann, Darleen, Sandra and Wayne and their families.
She is best known in the community as the “Honey Lady” for more than 30 years at the Cowlitz County Farmers Market. Her vendor tables featured honey and beeswax candles, along with plants, fresh and dried flowers, and a wide variety of produce.
For more details, please refer to her original obituary and feature story in the August 28, 2020, The Daily News.
The Celebration of Life was delayed until this summer. It will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at The HUB, 111 Old Belfair Highway, Belfair, Wash. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market (https://www.cowlitzfarmersmarkets.com) or the Great Peninsula Conservancy (https://greatpeninsula.org).
