April 12, 1928—August 12, 2020

Longtime Longview Resident, Eva B. Davis, age 92, died peacefully on August 14, 2020 in Renton, Wash., with family by her side.

She was born on April 12, 1928 at home near Port Orchard, Wash., to Samuel and Amelie Roulot. She had one older sister, Irene.

Eva graduated from South Kitsap High School in 1946, and later earned an Associate Degree from Lower Columbia College.

In 1948, she married Frank A. Davis of Laurel, Miss., at his brother Clarence’s home in Port Orchard. (Another brother, Tom, was her sister Irene’s husband.)

Eva and Frank moved to Longview and, in 1952, settled on Columbia Heights, where Eva remained until 2015, long after Frank’s death in 1983. She spent her final years with family in Belfair and Kent, Wash.

Eva will be remembered as a hard worker. She worked full time at Whitaker, Lippe & Heale CPAs as a bookkeeper and accountant while raising four children. Her other projects ranged from sewing , to building a greenhouse, to planting 26,500 trees on the family’s recently logged property.