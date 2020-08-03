Eugene Perry Watson 83, passed away at Legacy Salmon Creek, Vancouver, Wash., on July 29, 2020. Eugene was born to Perry and Oleta (Weldon) Watson in Sulphur Springs, Texas on July 9, 1937. Eugene enlisted in the air force in 1955 serving five years. He worked for Bell Helicopter in Ft. Worth, Texas before moving his family from Keller, Texas to Battleground, Wash., in 1987 working for Boeing as a machinist in Portland, Oreg., up until his retirement in 2002.