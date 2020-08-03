You have permission to edit this article.
Eugene Perry Watson
July 9, 1937 – July 29, 2020

Eugene Perry Watson 83, passed away at Legacy Salmon Creek, Vancouver, Wash., on July 29, 2020. Eugene was born to Perry and Oleta (Weldon) Watson in Sulphur Springs, Texas on July 9, 1937. Eugene enlisted in the air force in 1955 serving five years. He worked for Bell Helicopter in Ft. Worth, Texas before moving his family from Keller, Texas to Battleground, Wash., in 1987 working for Boeing as a machinist in Portland, Oreg., up until his retirement in 2002.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Hollis Ann (Curry), three children; Cheryl (Victor) Cassen, Jim (Ha) Watson, Holly (Tim) Cooper, and five grandchildren; Amber, Kristina, Colby, Michelle, Madison, and one great grandchild; Aubree.

After retirement Eugene loved to travel around to buy broken riding lawn mowers, fix them up and sell them. He also loved the local beaches. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.

