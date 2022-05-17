Eugene Nielsen

April 14, 1924 — May 3, 2022

Eugene was born in Denmark and immigrated to the United States with his family when he was 3 years old. They settled in the Puget Island-Cathlamet area where he grew up. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the South Pacific during World War II.

In 1946, he married Mildred Yeager. The first years of their marriage were spent in Westport, Oregon, until they moved to Longview in 1956. He worked at RW Paper from when it opened until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed camping with his family. After retirement, he and Mildred loved traveling in their camper/van all over the western United States.

Eugene is survived by his two daughters, Linda (Ralph) Benefiel and Nancy (Jesse) Lopez of Longview. He also is survived by six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and two of his siblings along with special neighbors, Rocky and Linda Allen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; and son, Curt.