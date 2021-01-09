February 5, 1947—November 30, 2020
Eugene “Buzz” Allen Smith passed away peacefully November 30, 2020 at PeaceHealth in Longview.
Buzz was born to Eugene and Virginia Smith in Longview, Wash., February 5, 1947 and grew up in Carrolls, Wash. Buzz attended and graduated in 1965 from Kelso High School. After graduating he went to work for Weyerhaeuser in the pulp and later transferred to the chlorine plant were his dad worked. When the chlorine plant closed he transferred to water treatment, retiring in 2007, after 42 years with the company. On June 10, 1989 he married Stella McGee.
Buzz enjoyed spending time up and down the Oregon Coast but especially at his families cabin in Yachats. He and Stella loved exploring the United States in many travels, friends often joining them. He had a love of classic cars and attending car shows. Buzz will be most remembered for his art of telling a story.
Buzz leaves behind his loving wife Stella, daughters Lacie (Jeff) Smith, Wendi Davison; also, siblings Maxine (Everett) Timmreck, Shelly Smith and James (Rita) Smith, many nephews, nieces and cousins, his partner in crime, cousin Rick. Buzz was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Ginny.
Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be at a later date.
